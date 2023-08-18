Hull City eyeing two more wingers after Scott Twine coup and remain in mix for Crystal Palace ace

Hull City are eyeing more attacking reinforcements and are still in the mix to land Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City have raised eyebrows across the Championship by landing Burnley’s Scott Twine on loan this week.

The former Swindon Town and MK Dons man, 24, has dropped back into the second tier on a temporary basis after helping the Clarets win the title last season under Vincent Kompany.

The Tigers’ recruitment drive won’t be stopping there and HullLive report a ‘highly-rated winger’ is ‘close’ to agreeing a move to the MKM Stadium and the club remain in the frame to land in-demand youngster Rak-Sakyi as Crystal Palace weigh up his options in the Football League.

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

Hull eye more signings

If Hull are to bring in two more wingers on top of Twine, that would pave the way for Ryan Longman to head out the exit door. It may also allow someone like Allahyar Sayyadmanesh to seek new opportunities.

However, it is important to have plenty of different options at the top end of the pitch, especially if injuries strike like they did last term. Clubs are also allowed nine substitutes and can bring on five of them in a game which is useful.

Twine will be eager to show what he can do at the MKM Stadium after only managing 14 games with Burnley in the last campaign. His arrival in East Yorkshire has sparked excitement among the Tigers’ fanbase and he is in contention to make his debut this weekend at Ewood Park in the fixture away at Blackburn Rovers.

Rak-Sakyi, 20, is still on Liam Rosenior’s radar and had an impressive spell at Charlton Athletic last season. He scored 15 goals in all competitions for the Addicks.