Fulham attacker unlikely to join League One side before the transfer deadline

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has admitted it is unlikely that Fulham striker Jay Stansfield will be returning to the club this summer.

Exeter City had the attacker on loan from Craven Cottage last season and he was a hit during his time in Devon.

Stansfield, 20, was given the green light to join the League One club in September and went on to score nine goals in 39 games for them in all competitions.

When asked whether he may be returning for another spell, Caldwell has told DevonLive: “I don’t think so. I have spoken to him a few times and we have text back and forth, but I don’t think it will happen but we won’t use it for any other player.”

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

No Exeter return

Stansfield would have been an ideal addition for Exeter before the end of the transfer window but Fulham will be eager to test him at a higher level now.

The youngster is being linked with a move to the Championship and Football League World claim that Millwall, QPR and Sunderland are all interested in a potential swoop over the next couple of weeks to bolster their respective attacking options.

Stansfield rose up through the academy at Exeter and was a regular at various youth levels for the Devon outfit. He then left when Fulham came calling back in 2019.

He has since made eight first-team appearances for the Whites altogether and has chipped in with a single goal. The former England youth international will be seen as one for the future with Marco Silva’s side but for now his pathway into their starting XI is blocked in the top flight due to all the options that they have in his position already.

Therefore, another exit is likely but his next destination is yet to be known with Exeter seemingly out the race.