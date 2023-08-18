Fabrizio Romano says Southampton boss wants to poach Leeds United defender

Southampton boss Russell Martin is keen on signing Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh in the final weeks of this summer’s transfer window, says Fabrizio Romano.

Throughout this two years at Swansea City, Martin was often found wanting right-backs, and Drameh was often a name mentioned alongside the club.

But a move never materialised. Martin is now at Southampton and Drameh is back at Leeds United. But Romano says that Martin may now look to bring Drameh to St Mary’s before September 1st.

He tweeted:

Understand Southampton boss Russel Martin has identified long term target Cody Drameh as target in the closing weeks of the window. 🚨⚪️🔴 He’s prepared to wait until January and even next summer to sign the RB who’s deal expires in 2024. pic.twitter.com/le6KXuwrTT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2023

Drameh spent time on loan at Luton Town in the second half of last season. He impressed with the Hatters and eventually played a key role in helping them get over the promotion line.

He’s yet to feature in the Championship under Daniel Farke this season, instead playing a few minutes in the club’s Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town earlier in the month.

A tough time

Drameh, for whatever reason, has never managed to kick on at Leeds. He’s clearly a player with great ability and pedigree in the Championship, but he’s still not being favoured and it looks like he could soon be leaving the club permanently.

Leeds may be unwilling to lose him for free next season – and it seems unlikely that Drameh extends his stay – so we could see a sale in the final weeks of this summer’s transfer window.

Martin is clearly a huge fan of the player and Drameh looks like a very good potential signing for the Saints, though whether or not Leeds would sell him to a rival remains to be seen.

Expect to see Drameh’s name in headlines a bit more in the coming week or so, with other teams surely keeping an eye on his situation as well.