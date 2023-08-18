Euro club make €18m bid for Southampton star

Southampton winger Nathan Tella has been the subject of exit talk for a number of weeks, with German side Bayer Leverkusen now having stepped up their interest significantly by tabling a bid, according to The Telegraph (via The Daily Echo).

Southampton have started the season strongly so far, winning one and drawing the other in their opening two Championship fixtures. Tella started both games for the Saints, and grabbed the assist for the opening goal of the season away at Sheffield Wednesday.

His 17 goals and 5 assists at Burnley last season helped the Clarets to the league title, and has meant he is the subject of interest from several clubs, with the latest and perhaps most concrete interest being from the Bundesliga.

According to The Telegraph (via The Daily Echo), Bayer Leverkusen have bid €18million for the 24-year-old, which although could be accepted, it seems likely the Saints will hold out for more.

A huge prospect…

Tella showed his worth in the Championship last season and deserves a crack at a top division. Burnley were seemingly priced out of a reunion with the Englishman, but a move to Leverkusen could well see him playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Many players have had great success moving from England to Germany, and Tella will be hoping to replicate and emulate their successes should a move to Leverkusen materialise. He more than has the capabilities and abilities to succeed, and has huge potential.

He could well fulfil this potential out in Germany, and is more likely to flourish playing against some of the best players in the world rather than staying put at Southampton in the Championship. This will certainly be a deal to watch over the coming weeks between now and the transfer deadline on September 1st.