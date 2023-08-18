Early Watford team news emerges ahead of Stoke City clash with defensive duo doubtful

Watford head to Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Valerien Ismael takes charge of his third Championship game as Watford boss tomorrow, with a trip to the bet365 Stadium on the cards.

The Hornets remain unbeaten in the league after a win over QPR and a draw at home to Plymouth Argyle, whilst tomorrow’s opponents Stoke City have won one and lost one.

It promises to be another tough assignment for the Hornets – perhaps their toughest of the season so far. But Ismael could be boosted by the presence of Tom Ince tomorrow who Adam Leventhal says could make his Watford debut against a former club of his.

But there won’t be a debut for fellow summer arrival Jamal Lewis, whilst another full-back in Jeremy Ngakia faces a late fitness check ahead of tomorrow’s game – Watford have one longer-term absentee in Dan Gosling.

A tough test

Stoke City will be Ismael’s toughest test as Watford boss yet. Watford have so far looked good but this trip to Stoke will be a real test of heir mettle and of how much they’ve improved since last season.

Their last campaign was a tough one. It ended very poorly and Ismael had a lot of work to do this summer. But he’s overseen some good signings and a good start to the season, so Hornets fans should have hope ahead of tomorrow’s game at the bet365.

And the eventual return of Lewis will be a huge boost, so too will that of Ngakia who’s a good player on his day. Ince shone for Reading last season and Ismael will hope that he can show the same form with Watford tomorrow, should he make his debut.

The game kicks off at 3pm.