Derby County respond to Hull City’s third bid for Max Bird as Paul Warne provides update

Derby County have turned down Hull City’s third bid for Max Bird, as detailed in a report by DerbyshireLive.

Derby County are keen to keep hold of the midfielder amid strong interest from the Tigers in the Championship.

Bird, 22, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Pride Park and Liam Rosenior watched him action in the Rams’ last game against Oxford United.

Paul Warne has provided this update on the player’s situation, as per DerbyshireLive: “There has been no fresh offers for Max (after the third). In fairness, Liam Rosenior was there but I do go to other games as well. Liam is entitled to come to Derby – it doesn’t mean he is buying Birdy.”

Hull need to fork out more money

Hull are yet to meet Bird’s valuation and will need to cough up more money if they are to strike a deal with Derby. The Tigers have completed the ambitious loan signing of Scott Twine from Burnley this week.

Bird would be an ideal addition for Rosenior’s side. He is young, has potential to grow and develop in the future and would slot in nicely into their team alongside the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Adama Traore, Ozan Tufan and Regan Slater.

However, Warne’s side are sticking to their price tag and are determined to retain his services. The Rams are taking a bit of a risk with him though as they could lose him for free in June 2024 when his deal expires if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension.

Bird has been on the books of the Rams for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy. He has made 165 appearances so far for them, chipping in with four goals.

He has played in all four of their matches so far this term. Derby are back in action this weekend against Fleetwood Town, whilst Hull head to Blackburn Rovers.