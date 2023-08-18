Derby County keen on move for Reading man, says reporter

Derby County are interested in Reading full-back Andy Yiadom, reports Darren Witcoop.

Derby County are keen on luring the defender to Pride Park before the end of the transfer window.

Yiadom, 31, still has two years left on his contract at Reading but his future with the Berkshire outfit is up in the air at the moment.

According to The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below), the Rams have emerged as potential ‘suitors’ for his signature this summer.

Derby could see Yiadom as someone to strengthen their defensive department. He would give them another outlet on the right or left flank and likes to get up and down the pitch from defence.

The Ghana international, who has 26 caps under his belt to date, has been on the books at Reading since 2018 and was part of their side who were relegated to League One in the last campaign.

Yiadom was on the books at Watford as a youngster but had to drop into non-league for spells at Hayes and Yeading United and Braintree Town before landing a move to the Football League in 2012 with Barnet.

He became a key player for the Bees and spent five years with the London club before Barnsley swooped to sign him in the Championship.

The Londoner then had two campaigns at Oakwell and played 66 games in all competitions during his stint in South Yorkshire.

Reading then brought him in and he has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the Royals. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be sticking around for a fifth season with Derby now being linked with a move.