Derby County close to signing new midfielder as Warne provides update

Derby County boss Paul Warne has said they are close to agreeing a deal to sign a new midfielder.

Derby County are looking to bring in a signing this weekend to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The Rams have until the transfer deadline on 1st September to bring in any more players to strengthen their ranks.

Warne has provided this transfer update to BBC Radio Derby: “I’ll hopefully have another player in the building for tomorrow. I’ve said that many times but I do think we’re bordering on agreeing.”

He added: “(It’s a) midfielder. We definitely need in my opinion more legs in the middle of the park so that’s what I’m going for.”

Boost for Derby

Derby need more reinforcements to their squad and are looking light in certain areas, especially in midfield. Teams need plenty of options to choose from with fixtures starting to come thick and fast.

The identity of the target is yet to be known at this stage. The Rams are back in action on Saturday afternoon at home to Fleetwood Town and more details may come to light over the next 24 hours or so.

It has been a tricky start to the season for Warne’s side and they were beaten on the opening day at home to newly relegated Wigan Athletic. They bounced back from that result with a 3-0 away victory at Burton Albion.

However, they were knocked back down on Tuesday night after losing to Oxford United at Pride Park. Signings are needed to lift the fans up again and if they can get someone in over the weekend then that will stand them in good stead ahead of the final couple of weeks of the window.