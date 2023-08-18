‘Definite improvements’ – Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City prediction: The72

Shrewsbury Town host Lincoln City in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Shrewsbury Town welcome Lincoln City into Shropshire tomorrow, for an exciting clash in the third tier.

The hosts have won two of their opening three League One games this season, with both of those wins coming at home against Cheltenham Town on the opening day and then burton Albion last time out.

The Imps meanwhile could’ve won two of their opening three, but for letting slip a two goal lead away at Northampton Town in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Shrewsbury will be looking to maintain their perfect home record this weekend, but Lincoln will be their toughest opponent yet.

“The Imps have made definite improvements from last season but they showed in their last game at Northampton that they still have their flaws.

“It should be an exciting game between two sides with a chance of finishing inside the top 10 at least, though for me I think there’s very little between the two – I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Lincoln City

1 of 18 Who is this? David Wagner Sabri Lamouchi Liam Rosenior Rob Edwards

Harry Mail

“Shrewsbury have won both of their opening home fixtures so far this season against Cheltenham Town and Burton Albion which shows they are making New Meadow a fortress. The Shrews have strong options in attack such as Daniel Udoh and Ryan Bowman who can hurt any team at League One level.

“Lincoln have had a mixed start to the campaign but will see this as a game that they will fancy getting all three points from. They will be eager to bounce back from their 2-2 draw with Northampton Town last time out after they saw a 2-0 lead slip away at the end. There isn’t too much to separate these two teams at the moment so I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Lincoln City