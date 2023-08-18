Charlton Athletic without first-team quartet for Port Vale clash

Charlton Athletic will be without Scott Fraser, Tyreece Campbell, Chuks Aneke and Miles Leaburn this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Charlton Athletic are back in League One action at home to Port Vale as they look to return to winning ways.

The Addicks do have defender Deji Elerewe back for selection through following his suspension.

They have confirmed that Fraser (calf), Campbell (ankle), Aneke (calf) and Leaburn (ankle) will sit out again at The Valley.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 loss against Bristol Rovers on home soil last time out with three points against Port Vale. They conceded in added-on time against the Gas to lose.

The Addicks started the campaign with a 1-0 win over fellow London outfit Leyton Orient thanks to midfielder George Dobson’s goal. However, they have since lost their last two outings having also been beaten away at Peterborough United last weekend.

It is not all doom and gloom for the club through and Dean Holden will be eager to bring in more signings before the end of the window to lift the mood again. They will see their clash against Vale as an opportunity to pick up a victory but it won’t be an easy match with their visitors arriving on the back of two impressive results against Reading (1-0) and Blackpool (0-0).

Charlton will be without attacking options like Campbell, Aneke and Leaburn which paves the way for summer signing Alfie May to lead the line. He is a proven goal scorer at third tier level and joined a couple of months ago from Cheltenham Town, with young Daniel Kanu providing competition for his place at the moment.