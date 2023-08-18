Bradford City dealt blow with 27-year-old poised to miss Morecambe trip

Bradford City will be without Alex Gilliead for their game this weekend, as per a report by the Telegraph & Argus.

Bradford City are back in League Two action on Saturday with an away trip to the Mazuma Stadium to face Morecambe.

Gilliead, 27, will have to sit this one out after picking up an ankle injury last time out in the 1-1 draw away at Stockport County.

The Bantams’ boss Mark Hughes has told the Telegraph & Argus: “Gilly’s got a little bit of a problem at the top of the thigh. He said that it feels okay. Clearly, he’s got something going on so he’s not going to be available at the weekend. But hopefully it’s not too damaging in terms of weeks out.

“Hopefully it will settle down very quickly and resolve itself and we’ll get him back as quick as we can.”

Elsewhere for Bradford, attacking midfielder Jamie Walker is also sidelined with an ankle problem. Defender Ash Taylor, who joined this summer from Scottish side Kilmarnock, is out of action with an Achilles issue.

Not having Gilliead is a bit of a blow for the Bantams but they have other options at their disposal to pick from in his position such as the experienced Richie Smallwood, in-form Alex Pattison or the likes of Kevin McDonald or Emmanuel Osadebe.

Bradford re-signed the former England youth international in 2021 and he helped them get into the fourth tier play-offs in the last campaign. He first had a spell at Valley Parade from 2016 to 2018.

Gilliead has also had stints at Newcastle United, Carlisle United, Luton Town, Scunthorpe United and Shrewsbury Town in the past.

The Bantams were left disappointed in their last outing as they were forced to leave Edgeley Park with a point against Stockport. Striker Andy Cook missed a late penalty to win all three.