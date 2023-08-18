Bolton Wanderers receive striker selection boost ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Bolton Wanderers striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is back from injury, as detailed in a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers have been without the attacker for the last six months but he has fought back through his recovery.

Bodvarsson, 31, is now available for selection ahead of this weekend’s clash against Wigan Athletic.

He played for the Trotters’ B team earlier this week against Huddersfield Town along with defender Eoin Toal, as detailed on the official club website.

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

Bolton boost

Having Bodvarsson back is a big boost for Bolton as they look to continue their impressive start to the new season. He gives them another option in attack and another option to pick from.

The Iceland international, who has made 64 caps for his country so far, joined the club back in 2022 and has since made 48 appearances in all competitions and has found the net on 15 occasions.

Dion Charles is suspended for Saturday’s clash against North West rivals Wigan Athletic after being sent off against Fleetwood Town last time out which paves the way for another attacker such as Bodvarsson to step up. However, Ian Evatt will want to be careful with him and will only want to play him if he is 100% ready for action.

Bodvarsson is an experienced player in the Football League now and has been playing in England since 2016. Wolves first brought him over from FC Kaiserslautern and he has since gone on to have spells at Reading and Millwall.

Bolton have made a dream start to the campaign as they eye promotion to the Championship. They have won all three games and have nine points on the board.

Their next opponents Wigan have won two and drawn one of their first few fixtures so are unbeaten.