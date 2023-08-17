Wrexham striker target has been the subject of bids from another club

Peterborough United have received bids from two clubs for Wrexham-linked striker Kabongo Tshimanga, as detailed in a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United’s attacker is facing an uncertain future at London Road between now and the end of the transfer window.

Tshimanga, 26, only joined the League One outfit on a permanent basis earlier this summer from non-league Chesterfield.

As per the Peterborough Telegraph, the Posh’s chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said on his Hard Truth podcast that the player has been the subject of offers from two teams for his signature, with one believed to be ambitious League Two new boys Wrexham.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Peterborough United man wanted

Peterborough have a decision to make on the future of Tshimanga over the next couple of weeks. The transfer deadline is on Friday 1st September.

Wrexham are in need of a forward following Paul Mullin’s injury that he sustained in their pre-season friendly against Manchester United in America and the DR Congo-born man would be ideal for the Welsh club.

Tshimanga joined the Posh on an initial loan deal in January and was part of their side who reach the third tier play-offs in the last campaign before his switch was made permanent. However, he isn’t guaranteed a regular starting spot under Darren Ferguson.

He made his name at Boreham Wood and scored 41 goals in 88 games for the National League side. Chesterfield then landed him in 2021 and he carried on his goal scoring exploits with the Spirerites, finding the net on 33 occasions in 53 outings.

The former England C international has also played for the likes of MK Dons, Boston United and Oxford City in the past and his situation is up in the air at the moment with Wrexham in the frame.