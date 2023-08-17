Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke says that Hull City have won the race to sign Burnley midfielder Scott Twine on loan.

Twine, 24, has been linked with a loan move to Hull City throughout the summer. But more recently, a loan move has appeared to be in the final stages and now O’Rourke has revealed on Twitter that the Tigers have won the race for his signature.

He posted earlier this afternoon:

Hull City have won the race to sign Burnley midfielder Scott Twine on loan. #hcafc #BurnleyFC #twitterclarets — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 17, 2023

Hull were pursuing a deal for Twine last summer. But the midfielder opted for a move to Burnley where he’d endure a tough first season, with injury limiting him to just 14 league appearances.

He managed to score three in that time though, showing glimpses of the quality that saw him prosper in the 2021/22 season prior – with MK Dons that year, Twine scored 20 and assisted 13 in League One, winning the league’s Player of the Season award.

A huge coup

The summer transfer window has been a bit of a mixed one for Hull City.

They’ve made some good signings in fairness but it was a bit of a slow-burner at first, though this seemingly imminent loan signing of Twine is a very positive one indeed.

There would’ve been a number of clubs looking at a deal for the player who has obvious quality, and who’ll be raring to get back up to speed this season after a tough first campaign at Burnley.

The Championship looks like his level and at Hull, Twine will be playing in an exciting, fast-paced side under Liam Rosenior, whose team certainly deserves credit for getting this one over the line.

Hull return to action away at Blackburn Rovers this weekend.