Swansea City could let 2022 signing leave before the end of the window

Swansea City could let Nathanael Ogbeta leave again following his loan spell at Peterborough United last season, as detailed in a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Swansea City loaned the left-back to the Posh in January to get some game time under his belt in League One.

Ogbeta, 22, went on to make 20 appearances for Darren Ferguson’s side in all competitions and helped them reach the play-offs before heading back to his parent club when his deal expired.

The Peterborough Telegraph suggest that he ‘may’ be allowed to head out the exit door for a second time following the Swans’ decision to sign Nathan Tjoe-A-On in his position earlier this week.

Swansea could let player depart

Ogbeta enjoyed plenty of minutes with Peterborough during the second-half of the last campaign and would be a useful addition for a club in the third tier before the end of the transfer window. The deadline is on Friday 1st September meaning time is running out for teams to conclude any final bits of business following the start of the new season.

The Salford-born man started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the academy ranks of the current Premier League champions before heading into the Football League for the first time when Shrewsbury Town came calling in 2019.

He was a hit with the Shrews during his two years at New Meadow and landed a switch to the Championship when Swansea snapped him up.

Ogbeta has since played three games for the Swans and hasn’t been able to break into their first-team. Another exit isn’t beyond the realms of possibility over the next couple of weeks but whether Peterborough are keen to bring him back for another stint remains to be seen at this stage.