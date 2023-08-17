Southampton set to snap up Sunderland coach and hand him improved role

Southampton look set to poach Southampton U18s coach Adam Asghar, reports Sunderland Echo.

Asghar, 29, spent several years as a player in Scotland, representing the likes of Motherwell and Annan Athletic among other clubs.

The Scot then stepped into coaching, obtaining his UEFA Elite Youth A coaching licence and working for the likes of former club Motherwell and later Dundee United, before taking charge of Sunderland’s U18 side in 2022.

He’s held in high-regards at both Sunderland and also in the coaching world, and now Sunderland Echo are reporting that Championship rivals Southampton are set to bring him in as their new U21s coach.

Last season, Asghar’s Sunderland U18s finished in 2nd place of their respective league, losing out to Manchester City right at the death.

Southampton have undergone some wholesale changes this summer following their relegation from the Premier League last time round, with Russell Martin coming in as first-team coach.

A blow…

Sunderland have had a tough start to the season so far. After such a positive campaign last time round, it seems like the club had lacked a bit of planning and foresight in their summer transfer business, with Tony Mowbray still very light in a few areas.

And that lack of planning may impact further than the transfer market. Sunderland’s youth academy is a very good one and Asghar is clearly a key component in that, so losing him – and to antoher Championship side – may reflect poorly upon the club.

For Southampton though, it looks like a very positive move and for Asghar, it’s a step up in the ages and it brings him closer to potentially, eventually, making his bow in senior football coaching.