Southampton keen on Tottenham loan deal and Spurs may fancy sending player to St Mary’s, report claims

Spence, 23, is yet to kick-on following his move from Middlesbrough to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

The right wing-back impressed during a loan spell with Nottingham Forest in the 2021/22 season, which ended in promotion for the Reds.

And his impressive campaign caught the eye of many big clubs, though it was Spurs who landed the Englishman in a reported £20million deal.

But he managed just four Premier League appearances last season and now it looks like he’s heading out on loan, with Southampton apparently interested.

FLW claim that Southampton are not only interested in a loan deal, but that Spurs view St Mary’s as an ideal loan destination for Spence given the Saints’ possession-based style of play under new boss Russell Martin.

Spence to Southampton

Southampton have some decent options at right-back in names like James Bree and Kyle Walk-Peters – the latter though has had links away from the club this summer.

And Spence would give Martin a very useful, more attacking outlet on the right, and it’s no surprise to hear that Spurs fancy Southampton as a potential destination for Spence.

They play some great football under Martin and a player like Spence could really flourish at the club, especially as the players get more acclimatised to the brand of football under Martin.

Whether or not Spence favours a move to the Championship remains to be seen – he previously shone in this league but he’s yet to really get a chance in the Premier League, so he might be eager to prove any doubters wrong.

Southampton return to action v Plymouth Argyle this weeeknd.