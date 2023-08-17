Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom set sights on free agent swoop

The centre-back is currently weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent and is attracting attention from the Championship after the start of the new season.

Moore, 30, cut ties with Reading when his contract expired at the end of June and has since been considering his options.

Football Transfers claim Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom are both interested in the possibility of snapping him up.

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom eye defender

Sheffield Wednesday have had a tricky start to the new campaign and could see Moore as someone to bolster their defensive department. The Owls lost 2-1 at home to Southampton on the opening day and were then beaten 4-2 away at Hull City last time out, with the scoreline even flattering them in the latter fixture.

West Brom, on the other hand, picked up their first win against Swansea City last weekend after winning 3-2 and could do with some more depth in their ranks under Carlos Corberan.

Moore is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 349 appearances in his career to date. He started out at Leicester City and played 67 games for the Foxes as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Bradford City, Brentford and Bristol City to gain experience.

Reading then snapped him up on a permanent basis back in 2016 and he has been on the books of the Berkshire outfit for the past seven years, part of which he spent at Stoke City, before moving on earlier this summer.

He has a big decision on where to go next with Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom linked.