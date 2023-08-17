‘Only one winner’ – Leicester City v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Leicester City host Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday.

Leicester City welcome Cardiff City to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, for what is Enzo Maresca’s second home game in charge of the Foxes.

His side have so far won every game this season, beating Coventry City and then Huddersfield Town in the league, with a Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion in the middle.

Cardiff meanwhile have drawn one and lost one in the league; drawing at Leeds United on the opening day before suffering a disappointing defeat at home to QPR last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Leicester City look very confident. And it’s not often that you see a side so well-drilled and firing so soon under a new manager.

“The Foxes will be right up for this one and Cardiff will know that it’s going to be a tough afternoon for them, with that defeat v QPR having no doubt knocked some wind out of their sails after their positive showing at Elland Road.

“It’s very difficult to bet against Leicester City here – I’m expecting them to maintain their perfect start to the season with another commanding win in this one.”

Score prediction: Leicester City 3-0 Cardiff City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Leicester City are one of just two sides who have won their first two games. Maresca appears to have a squad more than capable of earning promotion back to the Premier League, but this will be a good test for his players.

“Cardiff City picked up a good point against Leeds on the opening day, but failed to follow it up losing to a very poor QPR side. That result doesn’t bode well for them coming into this weekend, but they will make it hard for Leicester City.

“I can see only one winner coming out of this one with Leicester picking up the points in comfortable fashion.”

Score prediction: Leicester City 3-0 Cardiff City