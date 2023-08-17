Nottingham Forest loan man to be brought back into the Carlisle United fold ahead of Exeter City clash

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has said that they are ready to play Nottingham Forest loan man Fin Back against Exeter City this weekend.

Carlisle United have been advised to carefully manage the youngster game time in his first month back at the club.

Back, 20, spent last season with Carlisle and played his part in their promotion from League Two before re-joining earlier this summer.

Simpson has provided this update on his selection situation, as per the News & Star: “It’s not that Forest have said he isn’t allowed to play, they’re just advising us not to play him. That’s the last one of those now, though. We’ve got two weeks before we go Saturday-Tuesday again.

“We’ve done everything they’ve asked, he [Back] is getting all the minutes and doing everything in training, so it’s now a case of selection whether he gets in the team or not. He’s now available as far as I’m concerned.”

Boost for Carlisle

Having Back fully available is a boost for Carlisle as he provides more competition and depth to their options in defence. The Cumbrians drew 1-1 at home to Wigan Athletic last time out and have picked up two points from their opening three league fixtures in League One so far.

Simpson decided to swoop for Back once again in this window after his spell in Cumbria in the last campaign. He rocked up at Brunton Park in July last year and went on to make 19 appearances in all competitions, 18 of which came in the league, before he had to head back to Nottingham Forest early due to injury.

The Leicestershire-born man has been on the books at the City Ground since the age of eight and has risen up through the academy of the Reds. He has been a regular for them at various youth levels and has made five senior appearances as he looks to get more game time under his belt at Carlisle now.