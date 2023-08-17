Norwich City reach agreement to land new signing ahead of Millwall trip

Norwich City have reached an agreement to sign Pedro Lima from Palmeiras, according to ESPN Brasil (via Sport Witness).

Norwich City are looking to lure the youngster to Carrow Road this summer to further bolster their ranks.

Lima, 20, has been on the books of his current club for his whole career to date but is now being linked with a move away.

As per ESPN Brasil (via Sport Witness), the player is poised to fly to England to conclude a switch to the Canaries.

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

Norwich incoming deal

Norwich could see the youngster as a decent long-term addition as they keep one eye on the future. It may naturally take a while for the prospect to adapt to life in a new country but the club do have a couple of South American players in their squad already at the moment such as Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Núñez.

Lima has risen up through the academy at Palmeiras and has represented them at various youth levels over recent times. He has been a key player for their U20’s side and has fired in nine goals in 42 games in all competitions.

The Brazil youth international has made one senior appearance to date and may now be allowed to head out the exit door to pursue a new challenge in his career.

Norwich won 1-0 away at QPR in the first round of the Carabao Cup last night courtesy of Jonathan Rowe’s late winner. David Wagner’s side have picked up four points from their first two league fixtures of this campaign.

They beat Hull City 2-1 on the opening day at home before drawing 4-4 away at Southampton last weekend. The East Anglian outfit are back in action this Sunday against Millwall on their own patch.