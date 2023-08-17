Millwall boss discusses Jake Cooper’s future amid links to Leeds United, West Brom and more

Millwall boss Gary Rowett says the club are hoping to secure a new contract for centre-back Jake Cooper.

Cooper, 28, has already racked up more than 250 total appearances for Millwall, having become a key player and a fan favourite over the years.

But his contract is out next summer and teams are starting to take notice; Championship duo Leeds United and West Brom have been linked this week, with Rangers also credited with an interest.

Speaking to South London Press though, Rowett has revealed that the club are in talks to extend Cooper’s stay at The Den beyond next summer.

The Lions boss said:

“We want Coops to sign a new deal. It has been well-documented that he has got a year left and there has been quite a lot of speculation out there.

“But as far as we’re concerned, our focus is on him signing a new deal. At this moment in time we are still in those discussions and we’re hoping it is something we can conclude.”

Cooper has barely missed a league game for the Lions, featuring in all but eight of their Championship fixtures in the last four seasons and now this one too.

Cooper talks…

It’s no surprise to hear that Millwall are in talks to extend Cooper’s stay. He’s an incredibly important player for the club and at 28 years old, he’s coming into his prime, so losing him now – and on a free transfer – would be a really huge blow.

And links to the likes of Rangers, Leeds United, and West Brom may be appealing to Cooper, who could yet fancy a new challenge after several years at Millwall, especially with the club so far failing in their bid for promotion.

So for Rowett’s side, it could take a big offer to tempt him into staying. But should any of Rangers, Leeds, or West Brom land Cooper then it would be a really good capture for either of those sides.

Millwall return to action v Norwich City on Sunday, with kick-off at 12pm.