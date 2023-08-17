Millwall and Sunderland among clubs eyeing loan deal for Fulham starlet

Millwall and Sunderland have joined QPR in the race to sign Fulham forward Jay Stansfield, according to reports.

Stansfield started on the Fulham bench in their Premier League opener away at Everton last weekend, but could be on his way out of Craven Cottage before the transfer deadline on September 1st.

He finds himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Aleksander Mitrovic, Raul Jimenez and Carlos Vinicius and so is expected to seek a move elsewhere to get some valuable playing time, and he looks to be a man in demand.

The Evening Standard previously reported that QPR were one of four clubs who had registered an interest in the 20-year-old, who starred on loan at Exeter City last term, scoring nine and registering a further seven assists across the campaign.

But Football League World have since revealed that Millwall and Sunderland are also keen to take the striker on loan for the season this summer.

Where to go?

Stansfield has proven his worth out on loan in League One and has even been given some opportunities in the Premier League, albeit mostly small cameo appearances. Therefore, it seems only natural for the next step in his career to be a shot at the Championship.

The history and size of Sunderland will be an appealing proposition for the youngster, who have started midfielders Abdoullah Ba and Bradley Dack up top in their last two outings, and so could be in need of a striker to lead the line, and Stansfield could well be that striker.

However, he may prefer to stay in London, and so Millwall and QPR present him with the opportunity to do just that. He or family wouldn’t have to relocate and Fulham can take an even closer eye on the youngster over the coming season, should he depart.