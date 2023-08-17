Mansfield Town target defender loan swoop as they prepare for Grimsby Town trip

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said that the club are looking to bring in a defender on loan.

Mansfield Town have until the transfer deadline on 1st September to bring in any final reinforcements to their squad.

They have been dealt a blow with centre-back Alfie Kilgour ruled out with a long-term injury which has opened the door for someone else to come in.

Clough has said, as per The Chad: “We’re trying to get a defensive loan in. We have a couple of weeks left of the transfer window and will wait for confirmation from the scans of the others (Callum Johnson, Hiram Boateng, and Aaron Lewis).”