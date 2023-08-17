Mansfield Town target defender loan swoop as they prepare for Grimsby Town trip

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said that the club are looking to bring in a defender on loan.
Mansfield Town have until the transfer deadline on 1st September to bring in any final reinforcements to their squad.
They have been dealt a blow with centre-back Alfie Kilgour ruled out with a long-term injury which has opened the door for someone else to come in.
Clough has said, as per The Chad: “We’re trying to get a defensive loan in. We have a couple of weeks left of the transfer window and will wait for confirmation from the scans of the others (Callum Johnson, Hiram Boateng, and Aaron Lewis).”
Mansfield eye addition
Mansfield could do with another player in defence now to cover for Kilgour and a loan addition would be ideal as they could take his spot for the upcoming campaign before he is fit again.
The Stags have been active on the transfer front so far this summer with Clough looking to build a squad capable of mounting a promotion push towards League One. They narrowly missed out on the top seven in the last campaign.
They have since brought in the likes of Aden Flint, George Williams, Aaron Lewis, Baily Cargill, Callum Macdonald, Christy Pym and Will Swan to boost their squad.
Another acquisition is on the horizon on loan to add another option to the defensive department but Clough is tight-lipped on their identity at the moment.
Mansfield are unbeaten in their opening three league fixtures of the new League Two season. They have picked up five points after a win and two draws.
They drew 2-2 away at Doncaster Rovers last time out after goals by midfield pair Louis Reed and George Maris. The Stags are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Grimsby Town.