‘Looking very good so far’ – Swansea City v Coventry City prediction: The72

Swansea City host Coventry City in the Championship this weekend.

Swansea City return to the Swansea.com Stadium this weekend, where they welcome last season’s play-off runners-up Coventry City.

Michael Duff’s Swans have won one, drawn one, and lost one in all competitions this season, losing 3-2 at West Brom in their last outing.

Mark Robins’ Coventry meanwhile claimed a big win at home to Middlesbrough last time out, winning 3-0 after losing their opening game at Leicester City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Coventry looked like their best selves in their last game v Boro, showing no signs of missing either Gustavo Hamer or Viktor Gyokeres.

“Swansea meanwhile; their result at West Brom was a little surprising and they’ll no doubt be eyeing up a strong reaction against Coventry this weekend.

“But it’s going to be a very tough game for the Swans who are still adjusting to life under a new boss. I’m leaning towards Coventry for this one, but it’ll be close.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Coventry City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Swansea City fell three goals behind against West Brom last time out. Their last ditch comeback attempt was too little too late, but they showed glimpses in their performance that were promising.

“Coventry City are looking very good so far. Mark Robins deserves a lot of praise for how his side seem to have bounced back from being a penalty shootout away from Premier League football. The Sky Blues have also lost arguably their two strongest assets, but it doesn’t seem to have really damaged them.

“I expect this one to be a hard fought tie. Both sides are capable of causing the other problems, but for me Coventry City just look that little more consistent and reliable at the minute.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-3 Coventry City