Liam Rosenior discusses why Burnley chose to send Scott Twine on loan to Hull City

Hull City have completed the loan signing of Burnley midfielder Scott Twine.

The move seems to have been a while in the making. But Hull City have managed to get it over the line and for the Tigers, it’s a very impressive signing as we approach the end of the summer transfer window.

Rosenior’s side have won one and lost one this season. They’re aiming to improve on a 15th place finish achieved last time round and Twine’s arrival will certainly help towards doing that.

And speaking to the club about how the Tigers pulled off a move for the 24-year-old, Rosenior said:

“We’ve beaten off competition from many top clubs in the Championship to secure his signature, based on our identity and style of play.”

Then speaking on why Twine is so favoured, Rosenior added:

“He’s the perfect type of player I want in my team because he completely fits our philosophy. What I love about Scott is his ability to finish actions – to take shots, convert chances and he’s deadly from set-plays. His personality will completely fit into the group.”

Hull City earned widespread praise last season. They play a very modern and free-flowing way under Rosenior who did a very good job last time round.

Twine to shine

Twine’s 2021/22 season meant that there were very high expectations on him last time round. And should he have stayed injury-free then he may well have shone, but he was limited to just 14 league appearances in the end.

And Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will surely have big plans for Twine going forward. For now tough it seems like Twine needs a season in the Championship to get back on track and with Hull City, he could really shine.

He adds a tonne of quality to the side and playing under Rosenior could really bring the best out of Twine, who is a very creative and prolific midfield player.

Hull City return to action away at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, in what could yet prove to be Twine’s debut for the club.