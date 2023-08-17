Leeds, Leicester City, and Middlesbrough all in race to sign PL midfielder, report claims

Leeds United, Leicester City, and Middlesbrough are in the race to sign Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, reports TEAMtalk.

Brownhill, 27, is now in the final 12 months of his contract at Burnley, and it looks like he could be on the move before September 1st with a number of teams showing an interest.

TEAMtalk say that Wolves are long-term suitors of Brownhill’s and that they are taking a close look at the midfield. But the same report also adds that Crystal Palace, Everton, and Championship trip Leeds United, Leicester City, and Middlesbrough are also keen.

Last season in the Championship, Brownhill featured 41 times as the Clarets won the league title, scoring seven and assisting eight more along the way.

Brownhill has so far racked up 385 career appearances, with many of those coming in the Championship during a four-year stay at Bristol City.

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

Hot property…

After his impressive last season and given the amount of experience Brownhill has, this amount of interest in the player is unsurprising.

Burnley could get a good fee for him this summer and so it’s understandable that they’d be open to offers given his contractual situation at the club.

And should any of the linked Championship sides land him, it’d be a huge signing. Leeds and Middlesbrough in particular look like they’re in need of new additions after tough starts to the campaign, but Brownhill would also be a good shout for Leicester.

And the Foxes have started very positively, so for Brownhill, that could be the most attractive move should he opt to return to the Championship.

Still, expect the lure of the Premier League to be more attractive, and it looks like Wolves could yet put an offer on the table.

Where Brownhill ends up this summer – if somewhere other than Burnley – remains to be seen.