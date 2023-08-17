Latest on Brandon Thomas-Asante and Grady Diangana as West Brom gear up for Leeds test

West Brom travel to Leeds United in the Championship on Friday night.

Carlos Corberan returns to his old stomping ground on Friday night, where he faces a Leeds United side who’ve started the 2023/24 season poorly.

Daniel Farke’s side have claimed just one point from their opening two games of the season whereas West Brom are on three, following an impressive 3-2 win over Swansea City last time out.

Though a trip to Elland Road will surely prove tough for West Brom; more so with striker Brandon Thomas-Asante missing out.

The striker was missing from the last outing v Swansea, and as per Birmingham Live’s Joe Chapman, Corberan will make a decision on Thomas-Asante after training today.

Chapman also went on to reveal on Twitter that Grady Diangana could return for the following game v Middlesbrough after several months out with a serious foot injury.

A decision will be made on the availability of Brandon Thomas-Asante versus Leeds after training today. Grady Diangana could return in time to be involved v Middlesbrough. #wba — Joe Chapman (@ChapmanJ92) August 17, 2023

A tough test

Leeds have started the season poorly. But Farke has a sleeping giant in terms of the squad and after a while, and with a few more new arrivals, Leeds should start climbing the table.

As for West Brom, they’ve started steadily, though this game against Leeds may be their toughest test of the season so far, with Corberan surely eager to go back to Elland Road and show the fans what his teams are capable of.

Having no Thomas-Asante could mean a first start for Josh Maja who made his debut last time out, or we could see a more fluid front-line with Matt Phillips potentially leading like he did against Swansea.

As for Diangana, he’s been out for a long time now. He was looking good up until his injury last season and having him back will be a huge plus.

Leeds v West Brom kicks off at 8pm on Friday, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.