‘Improved significantly’ – QPR v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

QPR host Ipswich Town in the Championship on Saturday.

QPR welcome Ipswich Town on Saturday, for what is the R’s first league game at Loftus Road this season.

Gareth Ainsworth’s team lost against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, following an impressive 2-1 win at Cardiff City last weekend.

Ipswich meanwhile currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table having taken maximum points from their opening two games; beating Sunderland and then Stoke City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Very tough game for QPR, this one. Ipswich look like the real deal and they showed on the opening day of the season that they can handle tough away games.

“The R’s rested a lot of players in midweek and after that win against Cardiff, and a decent performance v Norwich, they should have some confidence going into this one.

“But Ipswich may have more and after a strong start, I think they might come to Loftus Road and take all three points.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-2 Ipswich Town

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Ainsworth’s side appear to have improved significantly from their opening day defeat to Watford. QPR are still far away from the level they’d want to be at, but they picked up a win last weekend and their narrow defeat to Norwich last time out is also a sign of improvement.

“Ipswich Town will certainly be backing themselves to make it nine points from nine here. But, QPR will make it tough for them. I expect Ainsworth to try and stop McKenna’s side getting into any rhythm and if they successfully do that it becomes anyone’s game.

“I actually think this one is a hard one to call. Ipswich Town are riding a high at the moment so I’m going to back them, but it wouldn’t surprise me if QPR took something here.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-2 Ipswich Town