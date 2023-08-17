Fulham defender to join League One club on loan, reporter says

Fulham defender Luciano D’Auria is poised to join Cheltenham Town on loan, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Fulham are poised to let the full-back head into League One to get some experience under his belt in the Football League.

D’Auria, 20, has risen up through the youth ranks at Craven Cottage but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League side.

Reporter Romano has taken to Twitter (see tweet below) to share the news that the youngster will be linking up with Cheltenham for the upcoming season.

Understand Fulham Right Back Luciano D'Auria will complete a loan move to Cheltenham Town. Awaiting medical and paperwork to be signed soon — sen as a top young prospect who holds Italian nationality. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2023

New face incoming at Cheltenham

Cheltenham are in need of some new signings following a tricky start to the new third tier campaign under Wade Elliot. They have lost all three of their opening league games against Shrewsbury Town, Bolton Wanderers and Reading and could do with some more quality in their ranks.

The Robins are yet to score and will likely turn their attention to attacking reinforcements if they can get a deal over the line for D’Auria now.

He will give the Robins more competition and depth at the back and would give them another option to pick from which is useful when the fixtures start to stack up.

D’Auria made 27 competitive appearances for Fulham’s U18’s before making the step up to the U23’s a couple of years ago. He has since played 38 times for the latter and has chipped in with a single goal and six assists.

A temporary switch to Cheltenham now will help boost his development and is likely to be more beneficial then playing youth football. The Gloucestershire outfit are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Portsmouth and they hunt for their first win.