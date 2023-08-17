‘Desperate for points’ – Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

Middlesbrough welcome Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town to the Riverside this weekend, as Boro go in search of their first league points of the campaign.

Michael Carrick’s side have started slowly, losing at home to Millwall and then at Coventry City, and now finding themselves in last place of the table ahead of the weekend.

Huddersfield sit just a place above Boro having also lost their opening two of the season; against Plymouth Argyle then Leicester City.

These two sides met in the Carabao Cup earlier in the month with Middlesbrough winning 3-2.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s been a poor start to the season for both sides, and for Huddersfield it looks like the start to the season is only going to get tougher.

“Middlesbrough will be right up for this one and they’ll view it as a good chance to get some points on the board. But Warnock knows a lot of these Boro players well and so Carrick will have to be careful with how he approaches this one.

“Exoect a close-fought, dogged game between two sides desperate for points. But I’m defnitely leaning towards the home side for this one.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Boro haven’t started well, but they didn’t last season so that should keep them relaxed heading into this one. Carrick will undoubtedly be looking at this one as a must-win and it’ll be interesting to see how they react to the loss of Chuba Akpom.

“Warnock knows Boro well and he’ll be motivated to get one over on his former team. Huddersfield Town will set up to frustrate their hosts here, but they will have to ride a lot of pressure to get anything from the game.

“The two sides are among four without a point this season and I can just see Boro’s quality kickstarting their campaign here.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Huddersfield Town