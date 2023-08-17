Charlton Athletic boss Holden provides transfer latest ahead of Port Vale clash

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has said that the club are ‘desperately trying’ to bring in the right players.

Charlton Athletic are looking to sign more targets before the end of the transfer window on 1st September.

The Addicks have had a busy summer so far but still have some gaps to plug in their squad.

They have allowed defender Mandela Egbo to leave for Colchester United in League Two and Holden believes that frees up room for reinforcements. He has said, as per London News Online: “It frees up a little bit of space [in the budget] to do something.

“There is only a couple of weeks in the window to go and we’re desperately trying to bring the right players to the club. Everybody who has been at the last two games can see where we are falling short a little bit, but also see lots of positives there. We have got a bit of work to do.”

Charlton eyeing more deals

Charlton have brought in the likes of Harry Isted, Panutche Camara, Lloyd Jones, Terry Taylor, Tayo Edun and Alfie May since the end of last season to bolster their ranks. However, their ranks are still a bit thin and they could do with some more additions before the window shuts.

Holden’s side won on the opening day 1-0 at home to Leyton Orient after midfielder George Dobson’s winner. However, they have since lost their most recent league fixtures against Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers.

Next up for the London club is a home clash against Port Vale as they look to return to winning ways. It is still early days in this campaign and the squad are still getting back up to grips with League One football.

Bristol Rovers’ late goal was a sucker punch for the Addicks and their fans could do with a lift from a new signing. However, despite the club actively eager to bring in more individuals, they are being patient at the moment as they hunt for the right character and won’t be rushing into any deals.