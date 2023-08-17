Celtic man poised for EFL loan switch, says reporter

Fleetwood Town are poised to land Celtic defender Bosun Lawal on loan, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Fleetwood Town are edging closer to bringing in the versatile youngster following the start of the new League One season.

Lawal, 20, made the move to Celtic Park back in 2021 but hasn’t quite managed to break into their first-team yet.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) he will pen a new deal with the Scottish Premiership champions before ‘heading’ to England on a temporary basis to link up with the Cod Army.

Celtic defender Bosun Lawal has signed a new deal at the club and is heading out on loan to Fleetwood Town. #CelticFC #ftfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 16, 2023

New face incoming at Fleetwood

Fleetwood could see Lawal as someone who can bolster their defensive department after a tricky start to the new campaign. They have picked up a single point from their opening three league outings.

Scott Brown’s side were beaten 3-1 away at Bolton Wanderers last time out and will be looking to bounce back with a positive result away at Derby County this Saturday.

Lawal started his career at St Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians before moving over to England in 2019 to join Watford. He then spent two years on the books at Vicarage Road before Celtic swooped to sign him a couple of years ago.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been a regular for the Hoops’ B team in the Scottish Lowland League over recent times. He has also played once for their first-team in a Scottish Cup clash against Greenock Morton in January of this year but is down the pecking order under Brendan Rodgers right now.

Lawal is now believed to be joining Fleetwood to get some more experience under his belt and Celtic will hope he returns to Glasgow at the end of this term better because of it.