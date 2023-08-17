Bristol Rovers take interest in free agent with almost 500 career appearances to his name

Bristol Rovers are interested in signing free agent full-back Jack Hunt, reports Bristol World.

Hunt, 32, is a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday as a free agent at the end of last season. The former Bristol City man has close to 500 career appearances to his name with the bulk of those coming in the Football League with the likes of Huddersfield Town, Wednesday, and Bristol City.

And now he could be about to join Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers who’ve made nine signings so far this summer, bringing in names like Connor Taylor, George Friend, and Jevani Brown, with the Gas having started the season strongly.

Barton’s men have drawn against Portsmouth and Barnsley, beating Charlton Athletic in their last outing to find themselves in 9th place of the table after the opening three games of the season.

And now with less than a couple of weeks left in this summer’s transfer window, it looks like Bristol Rovers could make another exciting potential signing in Hunt who’s had interest from the likes of QPR, Huddersfield Town, Bolton Wanderers, and Charlton already this summer.

On the Hunt

Hunt has been searching for a new club all summer. He seems to have had some decent options in the Championship and some in the lower leagues too, and whether or not a move to Bristol Rovers would excite him remains to be seen.

He could yet seal a Championship move in the final weeks of the window and given his Bristol City past, he might not be interested in joining Barton’s side.

But the Gas are certainly on the up. They’ve had a positive summer transfer window and could yet mount a push for a spot in the top six, so the project at the club may well excite Hunt.

If Rovers can pull this one off, it would be a great signing.