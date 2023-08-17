Bolton Wanderers boss speaks out on Dion Charles’ emerging links to Stoke City and Watford

Charles, 27, joined Bolton Wanderers from Accrington Stanley midway through the 2021/22 season. He’s since netted 27 total goals in League One for the Trotters, with two already to his name this season.

And earlier in the month, reports revealed that Championship duo Stoke City and Watford were among a number of Championship clubs weighing up moves for the Northern Ireland international, who is under contract until the end of next season.

But speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt had this to say on Charles; emerging links to the Championship:

“I don’t get any sense from Dion that he wishes to leave this football club. He loves being here and his relationship with the club and the fans is excellent.

“Obviously players and managers are always linked at this time of year, especially when they are doing well. I wouldn’t be surprised to see our players linked or perhaps bid for, but we’ll always make the best decision for Bolton Wanderers. Right now, there is nothing to speak of.”

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

Hot property

Bolton have started the season very well; taking three wins from three, scoring three in each game and conceding just once.

Charles looks set to play a key role for the club this season and Bolton look like strong title contenders, so it would be surprising if Charles opted to leave the club right now.

But every player has a price and Bolton’s hand could be forced – especially later in the window when teams start scrambling to tie up their summer transfer business.

For the time being though, it seems like Charles is content at Bolton, who have started very impressively this season – the Trotters return to action at home to Wigan Athletic in League One this weekend, in what could be their toughest test yet.