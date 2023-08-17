Birmingham City and Watford to miss out on striker who’s set for £1.3m transfer

Kaba has been in transfer headlines this summer after his impressive spell on loan at Cardiff City in the second half of last season.

The striker scored eight in 17 Championship outings for the Bluebirds with his goals arguably keeping the club in the Championship, and his fine form attracted the attention of several Championship clubs.

A handful of teams were linked but earlier this week it was revealed that Birmingham City had agreed a fee to sign the 28-year-old, with Watford having also been mentioned alongside the Guinea international.

But Witcoop says that Kaba is now set to seal a £1.3million move to Spanish outfit Las Palmas. He tweeted:

Sory Kaba now expected to seal a £1.3million move to Spanish side Las Palmas tomorrow. Blow for Birmingham who also agreed a fee and Watford were also in running for the FC Midtjylland striker. Kaba due to fly to Spain on Friday for medical after agreeing terms. #bcfc #watfordfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 17, 2023

Moving on…

Both Birmingham City and Watford have had positive summer transfers windows, the former in particular.

But both teams could still do with another goal-scorer in their ranks if they want to push for a play-off spot this season and missing out on Kaba is a blow.

He showed a lot of quality with Cardiff last season and it was no surprise to see teams making a move for him. But Las Palmas beating Birmingham City to the deal, despite Blues having a deal agreed, is somewhat surprising.

It would’ve been another very positive move for John Eustace’s side who’ve really turned things around this summer.

As for Watford, they’re yet to really replace Joao Pedro or Ismaila Sarr, but they remain one of the dark horses in the race for top six this season.

Blues face Bristol City this weekend whilst Watford head to Stoke City.