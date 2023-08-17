Bayern Munich eyeing move for in demand Leicester City man

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has featured in all three of the Foxes’ games so far this season, but his exit from the King Power Stadium seems to be edging ever closer.

Ndidi looks to be a man in demand, with clubs from all over Europe eyeing a move for him this summer. The likes of Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Fenerbahce have all previously been linked with a move for the talismanic holding midfielder.

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer in Leicester City’s recent seasons in the top flight and so it comes as no surprise to see him gaining interest, especially considering he is now playing in the second tier.

But the biggest and most recent name linked with a move for the Nigerian international is German giants Bayern Munich. According to Kicker, the side from Bavaria are reportedly keen to sign a new holding midfielder and have shortlisted Ndidi amongst their top candidates.

Too good to turn down?

Should Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel pursue a move for Ndidi, a move to the German champions could be too good an opportunity to turn down. It would give him an opportunity of winning silverware, competing in a top league as well as in the Champions League.

Leicester City could also be the beneficiaries given they may demand a relatively high fee, which they could use to find a replacement and further strengthen their squad in the hopes of achieving a place in the Championship’s top six, and bouncing back to the Premier League.

The club will likely want to get Ndidi’s future resolved before it drags on. Therefore, they will then be able to put it behind them and look to invest the incoming funds efficiently so as to not be scrambling for deals too close to the transfer deadline.