Ainsworth discusses Lyndon Dykes’ injury after QPR’s defeat v Norwich City

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth says Lyndon Dykes picked up an injury in last night’s Carabao Cup defeat v Norwich City.

QPR fell to a late, 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City in the Carabao Cup last night. The R’s fielded a much-changed side with several first-team seniors keeping their spot – Dykes being one of them.

But the Scottish international was forced off after little over an hour and speaking to West London Sport after the game, Ainsworth said:

“He slipped after he was tackled and I think he injured himself in the slip. I’m sure I’ll find out tomorrow what the score is.”

He added:

“But we’ll deal with it. If he does miss the next game I’ve got choices to put in. We’ve got one or two good options if Lyndon’s not available.”

Dykes is yet to get off the mark this season. But the striker committed his future to the club over the summer and remains a key player for the R’s, who’ve lost two of their opening three games of the season.