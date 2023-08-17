‘A very solid showing’ – Bristol City v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Bristol City host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

Bristol City welcome Birmingham City to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon, for a clash between two teams eyeing up top half finishes in the Championship.

The Robins picked up an impressive 1-0 win at Millwall last time out, following their point at home to Preston on the opening day of the season.

Blues meanwhile beat Leeds United last time out, having drawn v Swansea City in their opening game – both Bristol City and Birmingham City have four points so far, sitting in 10th and 9th respectively.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Both teams look much improved this season. Bristol City don’t look like the loss of Alex Scott has hindered them too greatly, and with some money in the bank, they could make some exciting signing in the final weeks of the transfer window.

“Blues meanwhile have arguably had the most impressive transfer window of any team int he division, and the improvements are there for all to see.

“This will be a very interesting game and one that will prove very difficult for either side. The home advantage definitely gives Bristol City an edge, but I fancy Birmingham City to nick a point.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Birmingham City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Bristol City have impressed me so far. Their win away to Millwall last weekend was a very solid showing and Nigel Pearson will be hoping to build on that against arguably an easier opponent here.

“But, writing off Birmingham City wouldn’t be sensible. John Eustace’s side have improved a lot since he took over and they also have started the season strong.

“Both sides come into this one on the back of a solid first two games and on paper for me very little separates them, so for that reason I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Birmingham City