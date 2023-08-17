‘A lot of work to do’ – Plymouth Argyle v Southampton prediction: The72

Plymouth Argyle host Southampton in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth welcome Southampton to Home Park in Saturday’s early kick off, in what should be a close-fought game between two south coast clubs.

The Green Army have started well this season, taking four points from their opening two league games of the season with the last being a goalless draw at Watford.

Southampton meanwhile have started steadily under new boss Russell Martin, whose side also have four points to their name so far following a 4-4 draw v Norwich City last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Plymouth have really started strong. They’re showing a lot of qualities with their fast-pace and technical game looking like it really suits the Championship.

“And Southampton have started steadily. Martin though looks like he has a lot of work to do defensively and with James Ward-Prowse now out of the picture, it’ll be interesting to see how they react.

“I think we could see some goals in this one, but I think the points will be shared on the day.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-2 Southampton

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Plymouth have been pretty faultless so far and they appear to have adapted quite well to life in the Championship early on.

“Their away point to Watford was a solid showing with the clean sheet an added bonus.

“Southampton still have things that need to be worked on. Their 4-4 draw last weekend is a concerning point and the Saints must tighten up at the back should they want success this season.

“Losing the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia will weaken them and for me this one seems very even.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Southampton