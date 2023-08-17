‘A bit of a reality check’ – Blackburn Rovers v Hull City prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Hull City in the Championship on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers return to Ewood Park this weekend, where they welcome Hull City in what should be an interesting match-up in the Championship.

Rovers have taken four points from their opening two games of the season, coming from two goals behind to claim a point at Rotherham United last time out.

Hull have taken three points, beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 in their last outing following an opening day defeat v Norwich City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn got a bit of a reality check when they went two goals down at Rotherham. A sending off brought them back into that game, and boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will be expecting to see a much more assured performance this weekend.

“And Hull looked like their normal selevs against Wednesday and so they’ll take some confidence into this game for sure.

“It should be a tight one with either side pretty evenly-matched as things stand. Fo me though, I fancy Blakcburn to nick this one in front of their home crowd, albeit by a tight margin.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Hull City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Blackburn did well to come back from two goals down last time out, but there was an element of luck in what they did and going two down to Rotherham United isn’t reassuring anyway.

“The visitors lost on the opening day late on to Norwich, but I’m quite excited to see how they do this season and last weekend’s win over Sheffield Wednesday may just give them the boost needed before this one.

“I don’t see any side running away with it, but I’m going to edge this one to Hull given last week’s outings.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Hull City