3 Chatzidiakos alternatives Leeds United should consider after disappointing update

Leeds United have had a hectic summer window with several players leaving following their relegation into the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United have had a poor start to the season with worry already beginning to creep in at Elland Road.

With just over two weeks left in the transfer window Leeds United’s business looks far from complete as they could still see the departure of a few more key players who they are yet to bring replacements in for.

That goes alongside their horrid injury luck which has saw key men like captain Liam Cooper sidelined for a couple of months.

One of their defensive targets Pantelis Chatzidiakos is now reportedly set to make the move to Cagliari instead of England after Leeds United failed to meet the asking price (via MOT Leeds News).

So, here we look at three alternatives Leeds United should consider this summer…

Axel Tuanzebe

The former Manchester United man is a free agent following his release earlier in the summer.

The 25-year-old spent some of last season on loan at Stoke City but didn’t gain any consistent game time in the Championship.

He’s a solid defender with experience at this level, but he does lack sharpness so if he were to come in it would likely take sometime to build him up to match ready.

Paddy McNair

Middlesbrough defender McNair is in the final 12 months of his Boro contract.

Luton Town were linked with him earlier in the summer and it was reported last January that the versatile man was keen to leave Teesside after five seasons there.

He’s slightly older at 28, but is a very solid player at this level and his versatility would help Leeds United given their lack of depth and cover in some areas at the moment.

This would be a smart bit of business but it remains to be seen whether Leeds United would be able to negotiate an agreeable fee with their Championship rivals.

Nathan Wood

Wood, 21, currently plays for Swansea City.

He made 40 Championship appearances for the Swans last season providing some solid displays from the back.

The Middlesbrough-born defender is in the final year of his contract and whilst it would likely take a decent fee to get Swansea City to agree to a deal this summer, it wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility for the Whites especially if they lose the likes of Tyler Adams and Willy Gnonto before the deadline.