Wigan Athletic dealt injury blow ahead of Bolton Wanderers clash

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has said Thelo Aasgaard’s shoulder injury ‘doesn’t look good’.

Wigan Athletic were forced to substitute the attacking midfielder last night in their 1-1 away draw at Brunton Park against Carlisle United.

Aasgaard, 21, took a knock to his shoulder and will now have to be assessed ahead of their upcoming game this weekend against Bolton Wanderers.

Maloney has provided this update on his situation, as per the official club website: “It doesn’t look good, Thelo is in a lot of pain. It’s a shame because he is a top player in this league and the leagues above elsewhere. I hope it’s not as bad as we fear. It’s a shoulder injury. He fell really awkwardly and it’s a shame. We’ll see how he is.”

Wigan face wait

Wigan will hope that Aasgaard’s injury isn’t as bad as they fear and that they can get him back on the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible.

He is a key player for the North West outfit and injects creativity into their side. The Norway youth international has been on the books at the DW Stadium for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

The Liverpool-born man was a regular at various youth levels before breaking into the first-team picture. He has established himself as a senior player over recent years despite his young age and has made 93 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals.

Wigan have made a solid start to life back in League One following their relegation from the Championship and are making good progress as they seek to claw back some points from their deduction. They won their first two league games against Derby County and Northampton Town before their 1-1 draw with Carlisle.