West Ham and Rangers among sides keen on Peterborough United star

West Ham and Rangers are the latest sides said to be eyeing Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards, as per BBC Sport (Transfer Live Blog, 16.08.23, 11:53).

Peterborough United centre-back Edwards has been viewed as one of the EFL’s brightest talents for some time now.

The 20-year-old joined Posh from Barnet in the summer of 2020 and since then, he’s become a mainstay at the back. He’s played 91 times for the club across all competitions, first nailing down a regular role in the Championship and holding it down in League One since.

Plenty of rumours have circulated over a potential exit before and earlier this summer, Newcastle United, Spurs, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace were among those mentioned as admirers (The Sun on Sunday, 25.06.23, page 65).

Now, BBC Sport states that West Ham and Rangers are alongside Bournemouth in eyeing Edwards.

He has two years left on his contract at Posh and given how highly he is rated, he likely won’t come cheap.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

On the move?

Peterborough United have been open to letting a number of their star players move on this summer with Jack Taylor the headline departure thus far. After Posh failed to win promotion, many assumed Edwards would be one to make a move up the leagues too but at this stage, an exit hasn’t transpired.

It does feel quite likely that Edwards moves before September 1st’s 11pm deadline though.

He’s a regular at youth level for England and with such a level of experience at such a young age, Edwards looks primed and ready for a place at a top club in the years to come. Posh won’t let him go on the cheap as a prized asset but at the right price, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Edwards lands a new club before long.