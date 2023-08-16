‘Very frustrating’ – Charlton Athletic prodigy sends public message after Bristol Rovers defeat

Charlton Athletic’s emerging starlet Daniel Kanu expressed his pride after scoring his first League One goal against Bristol Rovers but admitted the defeat is ‘very frustrating’.

Charlton Athletic talent Kanu has been in and around the first-team for a little while now. He first caught the eye with prolific goalscoring at youth level and has played in three of the Addicks’ four games across all competitions this season.

He scored their only goal of the game in the 3-1 loss to Newport County in the EFL Cup last week and now, Kanu has his first league goal to his name. The 18-year-old levelled the scoring on 73 minutes last night after Scott Sinclair put Bristol Rovers ahead but Luke McCormick’s 98th-minute goal condemned Dean Holden’s side to a third defeat in a row.

Following the game, Kanu made his feelings known, stating that while he was ‘glad’ to have got off the mark in League One, the result was ‘very frustrating’. On Twitter, he said:

Very frustrating result but personally, glad to have got my first league goal🙏🏾 https://t.co/9CNhwE4Lab — DK (@danielkanu_) August 15, 2023

A frustrating run

After starting the season with a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient and enjoying a promising summer, Charlton Athletic will be disappointed to have lost their last three games across all competitions. The late defeat on Tuesday night will be a blow to morale but it’s still very much early days, so they can’t get too bogged down despite the frustration of recent matches.

Kanu’s first league goal means he has two goals in three games. He’s on the right path to becoming a regular in Holden’s first-team plans but at just 18, the Addicks will be looking to manage both his workload and expectations.

A home tie against Port Vale is up next, so Charlton will be keen to get back to winning ways this weekend.