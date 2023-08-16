UPDATED: The 5 Birmingham City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Birmingham City have a couple of weeks remaining to get their final bits of business done before the transfer window slams shut until January.

Birmingham City have signed nine players so far this summer. The mood has been positive at St. Andrew’s with the influx of impressive signings and the long-awaited takeover, so the hope kick on after taking four points from their first two Championship games.

Rumours have been rife over potential comings and goings too, so here, we update you on the latest Blues rumours and assess the likelihood of each deal materialising.

John Ruddy

Birmingham City’s veteran goalkeeper Ruddy looked to be nearing a move away to Luton Town with a deal agreed. However, the Blues have resisted interest and he remains at St. Andrew’s.

How likely is this one?

After the Luton Town deal failed to materialise, the Hatters have turned their attention to Tim Krul. That should spell the end of any potential interest in Ruddy, increasing City’s chances of keeping the ‘keeper.

Sam Cosgrove

The second of the players linked with an exit is striker Sam Cosgrove. Charlton Athletic, Blackpool, Barnsley and Derby County are interested in taking him down a level to League One, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

How likely is this one?

Cosgrove is down the pecking order in Eustace’s squad and be it on a temporary or permanent basis, a move seems feasible, Time will tell just where he goes though with a number of teams keen on recruiting him before the end of the window.

Bashir Humphreys

Birmingham City were said to be among the admirers of Chelsea defender Humphreys but it was said that he had chosen a move to Swansea City previously.

How likely is this one?

It could be that Humphreys actually stays put at Chelsea following his impressive pre-season. If he moves, it seems Swansea will be the destination, but time will tell if he moves at all.

Sory Kaba

The Blues are reported to have agreed a deal to sign former Cardiff City loan star Kaba from Danish side FC Midtjylland.

How likely is this one?

Kaba has had plenty of interest from other Championship clubs but with an agreement in place, it seems he’ll be heading for St. Andrew’s. It remains to be seen when the deal gets done but it looks as though Kaba will become a Birmingham City player this summer.

Matt Lowton

Last but not least, it emerged earlier this week that free agent defender Lowton had spent time training with Birmingham City in an effort to find a new club while Eustace looks to further bolster his ranks.

How likely is this one?

While Lowton was looked at, it is added that the Blues are considering other options. If someone can’t be signed before the end of the window he could come back into contention as a free agent but as it stands, a deal looks unlikely.