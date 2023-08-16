Update emerges on Southampton’s interest in Ghanaian star, £8m swoop being discussed

Southampton are discussing an £8m move for KRC Genk star Joseph Paintsil but Paul Onuachu will not be involved in any deal, Sky Sports has said (Transfer Centre Live, 16.08.23, 12:45.)

Southampton are still in the market for fresh recruits and one man linked recently is 25-year-old Paintsil.

The winger managed 18 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for Belgian side KRC Genk last season and Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri said that a swap deal including Paintsil and Saints flop Paul Onuachu was in the offing.

Onuachu previously starred with Genk and is wanted back by the club this summer.

However, Sky Sports has now issued an update on the situation. They report that Southampton are monitoring Paintsil’s situation and a fee of £8m is under discussion, but any Genk return for Onuachu would be separate. It also remains unknown if an £8m offer would meet the Belgian’s asking price for the Ghana international.

Paintsil has been with Genk since summer 2018 and has three years left on his contract.

An exciting addition

While it remains to be seen if Southampton’s interest in Paintsil is firmed up, he’d certainly make for an exciting signing.

His stunning tally of 32 goal contributions in 39 games last season is enough to excite fans, offering goalscoring and creative threat from the right-hand side. At 25, he’s got plenty of time left at the top of his game too, so he could be a real asset for the Saints moving forward.

Time will tell whether or not £8m is enough to get a deal done. But, given the players the Saints have sold this summer, Russell Martin and co should have some leeway in their budget to increase the offer for Paintsil if they need and wish to.