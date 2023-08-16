Top-flight European clubs eyeing Leeds United man amid doubts over future

Leeds United man Luis Sinisterra no longer wishes to play for the club with several top tier sides said to hold interest in him this summer, as per 1908 (via MOT Leeds News).

Sinisterra, 24, played in Leeds United’s opening day draw against Cardiff City earlier this month.

He missed out against Birmingham City due to an ankle injury, and the Colombian winger has picked up some transfer interest throughout this summer.

Last season in the Premier League he scored five goals in 19 games from the wing, quite a decent return in a poor side who ended up relegated.

It was his first year at Elland Road after joining from Feyenoord, and now it has been reported his former side hold interest in bringing him back to the Netherlands (via Sport Witness).

It isn’t just his former side interested with new claims suggesting there are also top tier clubs in Germany and Spain targeting the attacker with Sinisterra no longer wanting to play for Leeds United.

Another imminent departure?

Daniel Farke has lost several key men this summer already and that doesn’t appear as if it’s going to stop anytime soon.

Willy Gnonto and Sinisterra are both training alone now and with the pair seemingly not wanting to stay at the club beyond the summer it may force Leeds United’s hand in the market.

They go alongside Tyler Adams who also looks set to leave with Bournemouth activating his release clause.

That could be three huge players Farke loses in the next couple of weeks and replacing them is easier said than done.

It’s been a subpar start to the season for Leeds United and up next is a home clash against West Brom this Friday.