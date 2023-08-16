‘Three or four’: Tomasson offers exciting transfer update for Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has claimed his side may still make several moves in the transfer window before the deadline.

Blackburn Rovers have started the season with four points in two games in the Championship and have progressed to the next round to the Carabao Cup.

Rovers missed out on a top six finish on goal difference last season. They came as close as any team could’ve got without making it and this summer has posed its challenges.

The likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack have left taking many goals out of the side. They have welcomed new arrivals like Niall Ennis and Arnor Sigurdsson, but all of the new signings this season will struggle to hit the ground running and replicate the sort of form Brereton Diaz showed.

Tomasson has his side playing some good stuff and he’s clearly a talented coach, but like every other coach he needs the resources to succeed and he will be hoping for further additions between now and the deadline.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph on potential new signings, he said:

“I don’t know, to be honest. A couple of players went out and some money came in.

“Our CEO (Steve Waggott) – I wouldn’t say promised – but he was talking about three or four new players last week so I would expect there will be players coming in.”

Positive talk

Anything can happen in football and with transfers they’re never completed until the dotted line is signed. However, if Waggott is mentioning a handful of new arrivals to Tomasson then he will be confident of pulling some of those deals off and that will only help the club push towards the top six once again.

It could be argued Blackburn Rovers have lost the most talent this summer in the Championship so their business above all else is crucial.

Just over two weeks remain in the window and the recruitment team at Blackburn Rovers can’t afford to rest between now and then.

It’ll be interesting to see what type of player Blackburn Rovers bring in if they do pull any more deals off, but for now Tomasson will be fully focussed on getting results with the squad he has.

Up next for Rovers is a home clash against Hull City this weekend.