Sunderland among clubs interested in teenage prospect who is currently in the north east

Sunderland have Glentoran youngster Rhys Walsh on their radar and the forward is currently spending the week in the north east, as per Belfast Live.

Walsh, 17, is a Northern Irish winger who currently plays for top tier side Glentoran.

The youth prospect has made two senior appearances so far this season. He has featured once in the league and once in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Walsh is a youngster who is rated very highly by his side and having climbed through the ranks at Glentoran’s academy he now seems to be getting his chance at senior level.

However, Sunderland are among several clubs who have Walsh on their radar and the latest reports state the Black Cats have welcomed him to the club for a week.

Following the trend

Sunderland are now known for bringing youth prospects to the club in hope of helping them fulfill their potential and ultimately sell them on for a profit.

The 17-year-old clearly has quality. He’s represented his country, Northern Ireland, at youth level but he likely has a lot of work to do before being ready to contribute consistently at a high senior level.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will follow up their interest following Walsh’s week at the club, but if they do it’s a signing that will almost definitely be used in their academy sides first.

Tony Mowbray is crying out for more depth in a few areas this summer and it will be hoped Sunderland make the right moves between now and the deadline to try and kick start their campaign soon.

Sunderland host Rotherham United this weekend in a game where the hosts will be hoping to pick up their first points of the 2023/24 season.